Home of the Innocents is proud to be the nonprofit beneficiary of charitable giving from the Kentuckiana Real Estate Investors Association (KREIA).

KREIA began supporting the Home in 1998. Spanning four different decades, these gifts have contributed to programs that have helped tens of thousands of children and families.

Each donation we receive is quickly applied where it’s needed most. It may may support our work with children in foster care, it may help purchase a critically important piece of medical technology for our complex care center, or it may even go towards some important day-to-day cost that we couldn’t complete our mission without.

If you’d like to learn more about the Home and the lives you’re impacting through your giving, please check out this video and consider attending an upcoming “Welcome to the Home” tour.

During the tour, you’ll hear from a leader at the Home, walk the halls of our campus, and experience our work firsthand as you learn about ways to get involved in our mission.