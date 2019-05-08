Skip to content Skip to footer
Home of the Innocents is dedicated to enriching the lives of children and families with hope, health, and happiness.

Donors and volunteers like you help make our mission possible.
Serving the Community Since 1880

Creating a Lasting Impact

The following data comes from our 2024 Annual Report.

Service Recipients
0
Kentucky Counties
0
Other States
0

Community Voices

Such kind and caring staff walk alongside you through the whole process.

Therapeutic Foster Care Participant

I feel safe now. Thank you!

Safe Exchange Participant

Your case workers are very kind to me and my child. They genuinely care.

Community Based Services Participant

You made a huge impact on me and my family.

Multisystemic Therapy Participant

I am overwhelmingly grateful for this program.

Project Keepsafe Partner

Great program! Very welcoming and non-judgmental.

Parent Education Program Participant

