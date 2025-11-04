Skip to content Skip to footer
Menu
Close
Socials

Heroes for the Home

Each year, nearly 1,000 community leaders and advocates join us for this special event to celebrate the Home’s mission and support our efforts.

Our 13th annual Heroes for the Home breakfast took place Friday, June 13, at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Stay tuned for announcements about our 2026 event. In the meantime, you can still make an impact by donating through the form on this page.

For more information, contact Liz James, Director of Development, at [email protected] or 502.596.1034.

Videos

The following videos were shown during the 2025 Heroes for the Home breakfast.

Thanks to Our Sponsors

Presenting Sponsor

logo for Advanced Business Solutions

Award Sponsor

logo for Papa Johns

A/V Sponsor

logo for Prestige A/V and Creative Services

Print Sponsor

logo for Vintage Print and Distribution

Event Sponsors

logo for Baptist Health Louisville
logo for Canon Solutions America
logo for Kosair for Kids
logo for Stock Yards Bank and Trust